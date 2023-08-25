On the new Dishing With Digest, Bonnie Burroughs looks back on the highs and lows of her career, explains why playing Gladys is her all-time favorite job and more. We also discuss the passing of daytime vet Nancy Frangione and the latest casting news.
Podcast
Bonnie Burroughs Guests On Digest’s Podcast
On the new Dishing With Digest, Bonnie Burroughs looks back on the highs and lows of her career, explains why playing Gladys is her all-time favorite job and more. We also discuss the passing of daytime vet Nancy Frangione and the latest casting news.
Comments