BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's Annika Noelle Reveals New Romance

In a fitting move for Valentine’s Day, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL’s Annika Noelle (Hope) has gone “Instagram official” with her new real-life beau, actor John Patrick Amedori.

Amedori, arguably best known for his role of Gabe Mitchell in the Netflix series DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, made his professional acting debut in 1998 and has appeared in films like Almost Famous, The Butterfly Effect and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and on a wide variety of prime-time series, including LAW & ORDER, NIP/TUCK, THE GOOD DOCTOR and GOSSIP GIRL, where he played the recurring role of Aaron Rose, stepbrother of Leighton Meester’s Blair Waldorf and a love interest of Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen. He will next be seen in the Showtime drama THREE WOMEN as a series regular opposite Shailene Woodley, Blair Underwood (ex-Bobby Blue, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Blair Redford (ex-Scott, Y&R).

Amedori made his first appearance on Noelle’s social media on January 27, when she tagged him in Instagram stories chronicling their night out on the town, but made the romantic nature of their relationship clearer by posting shots of the pair cuddling and kissing in a photo booth. To see the photos in full, click here.