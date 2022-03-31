My first thought when I woke up today was … I hope I don’t forget my lines!

I got out of bed and … put my feet on the floor, then drank a whole glass of water.

If I wasn’t working, I would likely … go rock climbing.

But since I am working, the next thing I do is … get in that headspace.

My outfit for the day consists of … my comfy sweatpants, old t-shirt and my Patagonia jacket.

Before I leave the house, I make sure to … grab my razor.

In the car, I … do vocal warm-ups and practice my lines.

When I get to the studio, the first thing I do is … give our security guard a hug.

I’m hoping I see … my buddies Marcus [Coloma, Nikolas], Tajh [Bellow, TJ], Sofia [Mattsson, Sasha] Katey [MacMullen, Willow] or Maurice [Benard, Sonny] because they’re some of my favorites.

If I had to rate my level of preparedness for today’s taping, it’s a … 10 out of 10.

My character’s wardrobe today consists of … clothes that are way cooler than I wear in real life.

When it’s lunchtime, I find that I’m craving … more coffee and I ended up eating coffee.

The scenes I filmed today were … some really lovely scenes with Sofia.

The best thing I got to do at work was … be around people I like and get to play.

After I wrap filming, the first thing I do is … wipe all that makeup off my face!

Then, you’ll likely find me …in the gym, climbing.

If my day is done early enough, I will … go climbing.

My plans for the evening are …climbing and spending time with my girlfriend.

During my commute, I … call friends or family.

When I get home, I … take a shower, especially when I’m wearing body makeup.

For dinner, I … eat drunken noodles with beef from my favorite Thai restaurant.

My nightly routine includes … trying to come up with a nightly routine.

The last thing I do before bed is … drink a glass of water.

I turned out the lights at … midnight.

And I set my alarm for … 8:00 a.m.