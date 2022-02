In a video clip posted on DAYS’s social media, Billy Flynn (Chad) revealed some big casting news: Chandler Massey (Will) and Zach Tinker (Sonny) are slated to return to Salem when the show returns from its Olympic break on February 21 — and Greg Rikaart will also be reprising his DAYS alter ego, Leo. Rikaart tweeted, “Oh how you tease, Chadwick. I’m so excited for Leo’s return to Salem. Great stuff ahead! Check out the announcement here.