Poll Best In Show Poll: B&B July 20, 2022

Best Triangle
Brooke/Ridge/Caroline
Brooke/Ridge/Taylor
Brooke/Bill/Katie
Eric/Quinn/Carter
Liam/Hope/Steffy

Saddest Death
Aly
Caroline
Macy
Phoebe
Stephanie

Most-Missed Character
Amber
Maya
Nick
Rick
Sally

Best Paternity Reveal
Massimo is Ridge's father
Eric is Bridget's father
Deacon is Hope's father
Bill is Liam's father
Bill is Wyatt's father

Best Current Pairing
Brooke and Ridge
Carter and Quinn
Donna and Eric
Finn and Steffy
Liam and Hope

Best Sheila Rival
Lauren
Li
Steffy
Stephanie
Taylor