Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) is hosting a book signing for his new book, Welcome to the Kumite, at The Grove LA’s Barnes & Noble on Saturday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. This second book in a series follows the March 2022 release of Way of the Cobra. In addition to signing books, the actor will be doing an audience Q&A and be reading excerpts from the book.