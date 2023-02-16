B&B’s Scott Clifton Announces Separation

Scott Clifton (Liam, B&B) and wife, Nikki, have separated after 10 years of marriage. He shared the following statement with Digest: “My wife Nikki and I have decided to separate. Actually, we have been separated for some time now. She remains my best friend in the world, my partner in crime, and my closest confidant and the decision has only deepened the love and respect we have for one another. Our choice was born of a commitment to one another’s happiness and, above all, giving our son Ford the best life we can. We are grateful for everyone’s support and ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate whatever the future may hold.” The duo wed on October 20, 2012; son Ford will be 7 in May.