Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

On the new Dishing With Digest, Katherine Kelly Lang talks about her three-plus decades as B&B’s Brooke, her on-screen romances, her real-life business ventures and more. We also discuss soap vet John Reilly’s passing.