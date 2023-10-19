B&B’s Camelia Somers Pens Tribute To Grandmother Suzanne Somers

Camelia Somers, who has recurred on B&B’s as Forrester employee Charlotte since 2015, posted a touching testimonial to her beloved “Zannie”, Suzanne Somers, of THREE’S COMPANY fame, who passed away on October 15, one day before her 77th birthday. “She was the first person to hold my hand, and we’ve been bonded ever since,” Camelia posted. “And she was different. But, it wasn’t just because she wore daisy dukes and mini dresses. It was because of her ability to make every single person feel like they were the most special in the world.” To read the emotional entry in its entirety, click here.