B&B Turns 34!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Today marks B&B’s 34th year on the air, and in a statement, Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell said, “I am thankful for the collaborative effort of gifted artists and professionals who dedicate themselves to making B&B a series celebrated around the world. This past year, everyone rose to face the challenges of the pandemic with determination and bravery. I’m grateful to our loyal viewers and to ViacomCBS for their unwavering support as we celebrate 34 years on television.”

On Friday, March 19, the show held a pop-up event at CBS-Television City with the cast, as cars filled with fans drove through for the ultimate B&B fan experience.

Original cast members John McCook (Eric) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) through the years:



