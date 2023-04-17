B&B Tune-In Alert

B&B will mark 9,000 episodes with a special, stand-alone show on Tuesday, April 18 that focuses on Steffy. Her portrayer, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), spilled the tea about the episode on THE TALK. “This is a real feel-good episode, not a heavy drama, just a walk down memory lane with Steffy,” Wood previewed. “Love. Family. It’s really fun and I’m super-honored to be a part of it. I actually grew up watching the show so to be part of the 9,000thepisode is a significant moment for the show but also for myself. I grew up watching it with my grandmother … Fast forward years later, I am on the show celebrating this moment. It’s a privilege.” Check your local listings. The episode will be pre-empted in certain markets due to coverage of the UEFA Champions League Soccer tournament, but it can also be viewed on Paramount+.