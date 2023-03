Joshua Hoffman, who previously appeared in the Showtime hit, SHAMELESS, as well as CRIMINAL MINDS, has been cast to play Ridge, Jr. (formerly known as R.J.). Ridge and Brooke’s son was last played by Anthony Turpel in 2018, when the character was sent to Europe for boarding school. On April 21, he returns older and ready to begin a career and get caught up in the drama of the Forresters, Logans and Spencers. Deadline.com first reported the news.