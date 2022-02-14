B&B Faves Weigh In On Valentine’s Day

Flowers Or Candy?

Kanan: “Flowers.”

Kaye: “Flowers. Anyone who sees me with my shirt off will know there should be no candy in the house.”

White: “I’m flowers.”

Candles Or Fireplace?

Kanan: “Candles.”

Kaye: “Those go hand in hand. You’ve seen the movies.”

White: “Fireplace for sure.”

Champagne Or Caviar?

Kanan: “Caviar.”

Kaye: “Blech. How about beer and bacon?”

White: “Champagne. Caviar is kind of weird.”

What’s On The Menu At Your Dream Romantic Dinner?

Kanan: “Something not too heavy. I can make an unbelievable lemon cream seafood dish.”

Kaye: “For me, see the above question.”

White: “Honestly, just macaroni. I love

macaroni.”

Moonlit Stroll Or Watching The Sunrise?

Kanan: “Sunrise.”

Kaye: “A good moonlit stroll will keep you from seeing the sunrise.”

White: “Definitely moonlight. I am not an early bird.”

Homemade Card or Store-Bought card?

Kanan: “Store-bought.”

Kaye: “Homemade, because I’d get one of my kids to help me — and it’s cheaper, too.”

White: “I go with store-bought on this one.”

Favorite Love Song?

Kanan: “I am a sucker for the Righteous Brothers. ‘Unchained Melody’ is one of the all-time greats. I also love when Conway Twitty sang ‘The Rose’. Makes me cry every time.”

Kaye: “ ‘Highway To Hell’ by AC/DC. Yes, I’m joking!”

White: “ ‘I Will Always Love You’, by Whitney Houston.”

Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Kanan: “I always loved Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft, because you could tell they had a great time together. She was beautiful and he was funny.”

Kaye: “Asterix and Obelix. If you don’t know them, look it up.”

White: “None of them. They never last.”

Favorite Romantic Comedy?

Kanan: “I’m a sucker for Love Actually.”

Kaye: “Much Ado About Nothing.”

White: “I really like Marley & Me. It’s a funny movie, and that is my favorite sweet/cute movie.”

Favorite Screen Lovebirds?

Kanan: “Audrey Meadows and Jackie Gleason from THE HONEYMOONERS. No matter what the problem, they always ended up in each other arms.”

Kaye: “Brooke and Bill.”

White: “THE GILMORE GIRLS, the shop owner and the mom. They were my favorite.”

Online Dating: Yay Or Nay?

Kanan: “That is, fortunately, something I’ve never had to worry about, but I see the value in it.”

Kaye: “Nay. Absolutely nay. It’s like online shopping: You never know what you’re getting until you open the box.”

White: “No! There are serial killers out there. It’s scary in this day and I’ve seen too many [episodes] of CATFISH to do that.”

Best Advice For Singles?

Kanan: “ ‘If you’re looking to meet someone, be you most truest authentic self. Show them who you are and if they get it, that’s great. If they don’t, move on.’ ”

Kaye: “ ‘Try online dating.’ ”

White: “ ‘Stay single because love hurts.’ ”