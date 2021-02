Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lesley Anne Down (ex-Jackie, B&B et al) is joining Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, DAYS) in the Ronald Reagan biopic, Reagan. The actress will play Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister. The film is slated to be released in 2022.