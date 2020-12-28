Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) Looks Back On 2020

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Going into 2020, I thought, this year is going to be better than the last.

Three words I would use to describe 2020 are unexpected, adversity and growth.

My biggest accomplishment of 2020 was getting through it while not becoming a complete cynic.

My high point of 2020 was how close I felt to my loved ones in spite of the distance.

My low point of 2020 was quarantine by myself.

My favorite picture that I posted on Instagram this year is my Adventure Buddies photo [taken on a hike].

The person who made me laugh the most in 2020 was a dog named Rigby.

The show I enjoyed the most in 2020 was THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF.

I’m most grateful for the fact that in 2020, I was able to come back to work at BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL.

Even though 2020 had its challenges, for me it was a year that changed my life forever and has me looking for the bright side more actively.

In 2020, I learned about myself that I miss hugging my friends.

If I had to do 2020 all over again, I would stock up on toilet paper early.

My plan to ring in 2021 includes snowy weather.

My biggest wish for 2021 is that we regain our health, happiness and unity.

The resolution I hope to keep is living a more active and healthy lifestyle.

My goal for 2021 is to finish that dang script!