Al Rabin: The executive producer who hired Hogestyn for DAYS.

Brothers: He has two, Bill and Bart.

CRIMINAL MINDS: He played Senator Alfred Mayhew on the CBS procedural in 2019.

Donald: His real first name; Drake is his middle name.

Emmy Presenter: Hogestyn has served as a presenter at the Daytime Emmys in 1993, 1994, 2004 and 2005 (the year he handed the Outstanding Supporting Actor trophy to Greg Rikaart, DAYS’s Leo).

Father: He is a doting dad to Rachael, Ben, Whitney and Alexandra.

Game Show: Hogestyn appeared in five episodes as a celebrity panelist on WORDPLAY in 1987.

Hottest Male Star: The category of the Soap Opera Digest Award he won in 1994 and 1995.

Indiana: The state where Hogestyn was born and raised, specifically in the city of Fort Wayne.

Jeet Kune Do: Hogestyn has practiced this style of martial arts, developed by Bruce Lee.

KELLY, KELLY: Shelley Long handpicked him to star as her husband in this 1998 series, but he had to ditch the project because it conflicted with his DAYS schedule.

Look-alike: For years, Hogestyn said the celebrity he was most often mistaken for was the late Ricky Nelson.

Movie: Hogestyn made his Hallmark Christmas movie debut in 2020’s CHRISTMAS TREE LANE.

Neighbor: His dressing room is right next door to James Reynolds’s (Abe).

Oral Surgeon: The occupation Hogestyn intended to pursue before his acting career took off.

Pets: He has two French bulldogs, George and Gracie.

Quit: An injury forced him to end his baseball career in 1977.

Rod: His character in the 1985 TV-movie BEVERLY HILLS COWGIRL BLUES.

SAG Card: He earned his by working opposite Kim Basinger and Don Johnson in the short-lived TV series FROM HERE TO ETERNITY.

Tide: In 2019 Hogestyn and Deidre Hall (Marlena) appeared in a Tide commercial as their Salem alter egos.

University of South Florida: Hogestyn graduated with a degree in Microbiology in 1976.

Victoria: The name of his high school sweetheart, who became his wife on December 31, 1986.

Workout Buff: “If I am not physically active every single day it’s like I’m not breathing,” Hogestyn told Digest in 2018. “The gym is where I go; it’s my sanctuary.”

X Factor: Hogestyn began his acting career by entering Columbia Pictures’ talent search program and was one of 30 selected from 75,000 entrants.

Yankees: Hogestyn signed with the New York baseball team and played third base for one of their farm teams.

Zodiac: He’s a Libra, born on September 29.