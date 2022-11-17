Al Rabin: The executive producer who hired Hogestyn for DAYS.
Brothers: He has two, Bill and Bart.
CRIMINAL MINDS: He played Senator Alfred Mayhew on the CBS procedural in 2019.
Donald: His real first name; Drake is his middle name.
Emmy Presenter: Hogestyn has served as a presenter at the Daytime Emmys in 1993, 1994, 2004 and 2005 (the year he handed the Outstanding Supporting Actor trophy to Greg Rikaart, DAYS’s Leo).
Father: He is a doting dad to Rachael, Ben, Whitney and Alexandra.
Game Show: Hogestyn appeared in five episodes as a celebrity panelist on WORDPLAY in 1987.
Hottest Male Star: The category of the Soap Opera Digest Award he won in 1994 and 1995.
Indiana: The state where Hogestyn was born and raised, specifically in the city of Fort Wayne.
Jeet Kune Do: Hogestyn has practiced this style of martial arts, developed by Bruce Lee.
KELLY, KELLY: Shelley Long handpicked him to star as her husband in this 1998 series, but he had to ditch the project because it conflicted with his DAYS schedule.
Look-alike: For years, Hogestyn said the celebrity he was most often mistaken for was the late Ricky Nelson.
Movie: Hogestyn made his Hallmark Christmas movie debut in 2020’s CHRISTMAS TREE LANE.
Neighbor: His dressing room is right next door to James Reynolds’s (Abe).
Oral Surgeon: The occupation Hogestyn intended to pursue before his acting career took off.
Pets: He has two French bulldogs, George and Gracie.
Quit: An injury forced him to end his baseball career in 1977.
Rod: His character in the 1985 TV-movie BEVERLY HILLS COWGIRL BLUES.
SAG Card: He earned his by working opposite Kim Basinger and Don Johnson in the short-lived TV series FROM HERE TO ETERNITY.
Tide: In 2019 Hogestyn and Deidre Hall (Marlena) appeared in a Tide commercial as their Salem alter egos.
University of South Florida: Hogestyn graduated with a degree in Microbiology in 1976.
Victoria: The name of his high school sweetheart, who became his wife on December 31, 1986.
Workout Buff: “If I am not physically active every single day it’s like I’m not breathing,” Hogestyn told Digest in 2018. “The gym is where I go; it’s my sanctuary.”
X Factor: Hogestyn began his acting career by entering Columbia Pictures’ talent search program and was one of 30 selected from 75,000 entrants.
Yankees: Hogestyn signed with the New York baseball team and played third base for one of their farm teams.
Zodiac: He’s a Libra, born on September 29.