Anniversary: She recently celebrated 25 years since her first appearance on Y&R; she originally played Cassie.

Baby: She says she is anxious to become a mom.

Cooking: She is a passionate chef who describes cooking as “my favorite thing in the world to do.”

Disneyland: She has a season pass to this theme park.

Engaged: She is betrothed to Brock Powell.

Funny: She prides herself on her sense of humor, telling Digest, “There’s no better feeling in the world than making somebody laugh.”

Gold: She’s won two Daytime Emmys for her Y&R work (Outstanding Younger Actress, 2000, and Outstanding Supporting Actress, 2018)

Hugh Jackman: She played his daughter in the movie Swordfish.

Inked: She has several tattoos.

January 7: That’s her birthday.

KitchenAid Standing Mixer: A gift she once received from Bryton James (Devon).

Lee Strasberg Film & Theatre Institute: She attended this acting school in New York City.

Magic Mike: She played a birthday girl who got lot of attention from a male stripper in the 2012 flick.

NCIS: She played a Marine corporal on this drama in 2019.

Off-Broadway: She appeared in a production of As You Like It.

Pickles: A staple savory snack in her fridge.

Quick Study: Because of her partially photographic memory, she only needs to scan her script twice to memorize her lines.

Rock Climbing: One of her away-from-work passions.

Strawberries: She accidentally dumped a platter of this fruit on Eric Braeden (Victor) the first day she worked with him.

Travel: She’s a proud wandererer, telling Digest in 2018, “Traveling is always the coolest part of my year.”

Uncle: Actor Scott Grimes (THE ORVILLE, ER, PARTY OF FIVE) is her uncle.

Venue: She found one in San Diego for her upcoming wedding.

Waterworld: Her “guilty pleasure” movie to watch.

X-Factor: Her grandmother was a talent agent who finally gave in to the tot’s repeated requests to go out on auditions. Her third one was for Y&R.

Yoga: One of her favorite ways to work out.

Zoo: Joined her co-stars for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Los Angeles Zoo.