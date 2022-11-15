Anniversary: She recently celebrated 25 years since her first appearance on Y&R; she originally played Cassie.
Baby: She says she is anxious to become a mom.
Cooking: She is a passionate chef who describes cooking as “my favorite thing in the world to do.”
Disneyland: She has a season pass to this theme park.
Engaged: She is betrothed to Brock Powell.
Funny: She prides herself on her sense of humor, telling Digest, “There’s no better feeling in the world than making somebody laugh.”
Gold: She’s won two Daytime Emmys for her Y&R work (Outstanding Younger Actress, 2000, and Outstanding Supporting Actress, 2018)
Hugh Jackman: She played his daughter in the movie Swordfish.
Inked: She has several tattoos.
January 7: That’s her birthday.
KitchenAid Standing Mixer: A gift she once received from Bryton James (Devon).
Lee Strasberg Film & Theatre Institute: She attended this acting school in New York City.
Magic Mike: She played a birthday girl who got lot of attention from a male stripper in the 2012 flick.
NCIS: She played a Marine corporal on this drama in 2019.
Off-Broadway: She appeared in a production of As You Like It.
Pickles: A staple savory snack in her fridge.
Quick Study: Because of her partially photographic memory, she only needs to scan her script twice to memorize her lines.
Rock Climbing: One of her away-from-work passions.
Strawberries: She accidentally dumped a platter of this fruit on Eric Braeden (Victor) the first day she worked with him.
Travel: She’s a proud wandererer, telling Digest in 2018, “Traveling is always the coolest part of my year.”
Uncle: Actor Scott Grimes (THE ORVILLE, ER, PARTY OF FIVE) is her uncle.
Venue: She found one in San Diego for her upcoming wedding.
Waterworld: Her “guilty pleasure” movie to watch.
X-Factor: Her grandmother was a talent agent who finally gave in to the tot’s repeated requests to go out on auditions. Her third one was for Y&R.
Yoga: One of her favorite ways to work out.
Zoo: Joined her co-stars for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Los Angeles Zoo.