ALL RISE, which was canceled by CBS after two seasons, has been picked up by OWN for a 20-episode third season. The cast includes Wilson Bethel (ex-Ryder, Y&R). Marg Helgenberger (ex-Mary, RYAN’S HOPE) will not be returning to the series because she was cast in the NBC pilot, GETAWAY. HBO Max and Hulu have acquired the streaming rights to the show, as well.