Alan Locher will reunite ALL MY CHILDREN’s Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall) and Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca) on his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The trio will be live on Wednesday, July 21 at 3 p.m. ET to reminisce about their time in Pine Valley, their friendship and more. The live interview can be viewed here.