ALL MY CHILDREN Alums Reunite For New Series

ALL MY CHILDREN alums Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee), Eva La Rue (ex-Maria), Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan) and Jacob Young (ex-J.R.) will be featured on a new E! series, REUNION ROAD TRIP, Entertainment Weekly is reporting exclusively. The Pine Valley-centric episode is set to air on June 10, at 9 p.m. ET and also feature visits from Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall), Debbi Morgan (ex-Angie), Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) and Darnell Williams (ex-Jesse).