ALL MY CHILDREN Alum Dead At 93

Ray MacDonnell, best known to soap fans for playing Joe Martin on ALL MY CHILDREN, passed away on June 10 at the age of 93. An original AMC cast member, he appeared as Joe from 1970-2010, and reprised the role both in 2011 for the series’ finale and in 2013, when the show was rebooted online. MacDonnell also played Phil Capice on EDGE OF NIGHT from 1961-69. He was the recipient of a 2004 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Daytime Emmys and is survived by his wife, Patricia, and their three children, Daniel, Kyle and Sarah. AMC co-star Michael E. Knight (Martin, GH), who played Joe’s adopted son, Tad, told Digest in 2011, “I adored working with Ray, one of the funniest guys ever … He really did become like a second father.” The news was first reported here.