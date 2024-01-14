ALL MY CHILDREN Alum Alec Musser Dies At 50

Alec Musser, whose victory in the second season of SOAPnet’s I WANNA BE A SOAP STAR led to him being cast as ALL MY CHILDREN’s Del Henry, Dixie’s half brother, passed away on January 12 at the age of 50. His fiancée, Paige Press, revealed the tragic news in a series of Instagram stories. “RIP to the love of my lie,” she posted. “@alecmusser I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken.” She continued, “Today is the worst day of my life,” adding, “We were so happy.”

Born on April 11, 1973, Musser was born in New York City and grew up on the East Coast before settling in San Diego, CA, where he got his degree from the University of San Diego. A lifelong athlete, he went on to work at a ski resort and as a lifeguard, then became a professional model, booking high-profile gigs with Abercrombie and Fitch, GQ, Men’s Health and Target, among others. He made the transition into acting via commercials, and when he won I WANNA BE A SOAP STAR in 2005, AMC signed him to a 13-week contract as Del, a role originated by Winsor Harmon (Thorne, B&B). He made such a positive impression on higher-ups that his contract was extended, and Musser remained with AMC until 2007.

Following his time on AMC, Musser appeared on RITA ROCKS and DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES and in the Adam Sandley comedy Grown Ups. Sandler paid tribute to Musser on social media, posting, “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

Musser’s cause of death has not been revealed. We send our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.