Alison Sweeney And Cameron Mathison Reteam For Hallmark

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) and Cameron Mathison, who will make his GH debut this summer, have reteamed for a new film, HANNAH SWENSEN MYSTERIES, for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Barbara Niven (ex-Liz, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) will also appear in the project, which is currently filming in Vancouver and will air this summer. “I’m so excited to revisit Hannah Swensen and to again work with Cameron and Barbara on these fun stories that combine romance with intrigue,” said Sweeney in a statement. “The fans have been so vocal in their love of these characters, and it’s exciting to be bringing them back to life and to return to Hannah’s bakery where it all began.” In the new mystery, Hannah (Sweeney) and Mike Kingston (Mathison) enjoy finally being engaged while still managing their busy careers. However, a murder at Hannah’s gym may complicate their wedding plans as Hannah’s need for sleuthing again impact’s Mike’s investigation. Hannah Swenson Mysteries is produced by Sweeney, Craig Baumgarten and Lighthouse Pictures. The series is based on the Hannah Swensen mysteries series of books by Joanne Fluke and was previously called MURDER SHE BAKED. ET.com reported the news exclusively here.