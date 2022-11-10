Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, GH) traveled abroad.
“Camping reduces internally and increases externally…the tent-sion,” quipped Matthew Atkinson (Thomas). “Axe and you shall receive.”
“Happy birthday @chloelanier123 [ex-Nelle, l.] here’s to the best year yet,” cheered Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki).
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS) and hubby Michael Schwartz celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on November 3. “Big thank you to our sweet kids for sending us the champagne and dessert,” she posted.
“Perfect birthday morning at the mall by myself!” trilled Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu, GH).
Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) cozied up to husband Eric Winter (ex-Rex. DAYS).
Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) got some puppy love.
Paul Wesley (ex-Max, GUIDING LIGHT) enjoyed a boat ride in Italy.