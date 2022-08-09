Rocco Carner Played By: Bryan Genesse Air Flow: First appearing on March 31, 1987, Rocco longed for his high school crush, Donna, but at her behest, he agreed to date her insecure little sister, Katie, to boost her morale. After kissing Donna, Rocco slipped an engagement ring into a coat pocket, which he thought was hers but was actually Katie’s. She was elated but eventually, Rocco let Katie down easy. When Rocco saved Ridge and his fiancée Caroline from muggers, Rocco accepted Ridge’s offer to take a job at Forrester Creations, and even contributed his ideas to Ridge’s new fashion line. When Donna, now a model, had a nude photo published against her wishes in 1988, Rocco helped her turn the tables on the magazine’s owner, Bill Spencer, Sr., by doing the same to him the following year. Vanishing Act: Rocco actually disappeared twice. During his first run, he was last seen on March 13, 1989, when, in his capacity as FC’s head of security, he stopped a burglar from stealing designs. His whereabouts were unaccounted for until he returned decades later, on March 12, 2009, from working at Forrester International. Rocco’s second run also ended without much fanfare. On October 27, he facilitated a photo shoot for new Forrester CEO Katie, then went missing again. Photo credit: JPI

Connor Davis Played By: Scott Thompson Baker Air Flow: Introduced on April 19, 1993, Connor dated Ridge’s ex-girlfriend, Brooke knowing she was trying to make Ridge jealous. That year, the attorney helped Brooke take on the Forresters when she created a wrinkle-free formula, BeLieF, which they desperately wanted. Connor nabbed Brooke 51% of FC in exchange for the BeLieF patent. Connor wed Karen in 1994 when he assumed she was pregnant; she wasn’t and they split. Sheila then called on Connor to sleep with her so could hold onto Eric by having his baby, unaware he’d a secret vasectomy. Connor assured Sheila that she could benefit financially if Eric divorced her. After representing both Dylan and Thorne in high-profile cases, in 1997 Connor tried to help James and Maggie maintain custody of Sheila and James’s baby. Vanishing Act: On December 22, 1997, Connor was seen advising Maggie to drop her obsession with Sheila. He didn’t pop again until September 2000 (as part of the CJ/Amber custody battle), and was next seen for a few weeks starting at the end of 2001 to offer legal advice to Brooke. He made a one-day return, on June 16, 2005, when he brought up to Thomas that he could keep his undocumented girlfriend, Gabriela, in the U.S. if they wed, then was put back in on-screen mothballs without further explanation. Photo credit: JPI

Dominic “Nick” Marone Played By: Jack Wagner Air Flow: Nick, who debuted on March 28, 2003, was a sea captain who discovered that his boss, Massimo, was his father and that he had a half brother, Ridge. When Ridge went missing, Nick aided in the search and they were held hostage by Sheila. During their escape, Ridge fell into a furnace and was presumed dead. Nick and Brooke had grief sex. However, Ridge was alive and Brooke pregnant, and a paternity test named Nick as the dad. Nick’s mother, Jackie, revealed she had it altered and Ridge was the father. Nick wed Bridget in 2005, Brooke in 2006 and Taylor in 2007. Nick and Taylor had a baby, Jack, via in vitro but in an egg switch, the baby was actually Brooke’s. Nick remarried Bridget in 2008, almost wed Katie in 2009, then was back with Bridget. In 2011, he played on Pam’s crush to persuade her to steal Forrester designs. It worked but Bridget recognized the designs and exposed him. Vanishing Act: Nick was last seen February 29, 2012, when Nick gave his blessing for Jackie to be with Owen. It was later mentioned that Nick returned to the sea, presumably with Jack, who was also never seen or heard of again — though Brooke clearly didn’t erase Nick from her memory, because he appeared to her in a dream on March 25, 2002. Photo credit: JPI