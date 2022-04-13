1 of 2

Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) gives rave reviews to Helena Mattsson, sister of his leading lady, Sofia Mattsson, who recently pinch-hit as Sasha. “She was just awesome,” he enthuses. “When Sofia came back to work, she was like, ‘So, how was it working with my sister?’ I was like, ‘I missed you, Sofia, but she was really impressive!’ She hit the ground running. She had probably like, 35 or 40 pages to do, and to step into her sister’s shoes on a show like this, never having done a soap before, where you only get one take — she just killed it! She had so much material, and the first scene we had together, they had to stop us, like, three times because of some technical difficulties. Sometimes, that can really get into your head, but I don’t think she messed up or missed a line or anything! If she was uncomfortable, she certainly didn’t show it. Like Sofia, she is beautiful and very sweet and personable, in addition to being talented. What can I say? They make some great daughters in the Mattsson family!”

Photo credit: ABC