Mattsson

THE LATEST

Scene And Heard

Mattsson

Credit: ABC

View gallery 2

Scene And Heard
1 of 2
Close gallery
Johnny Wactor (Brando, GH) gives rave reviews to Helena Mattsson, sister of his leading lady, Sofia Mattsson, who recently pinch-hit as Sasha. “She was just awesome,” he enthuses. “When Sofia came back to work, she was like, ‘So, how was it working with my sister?’ I was like, ‘I missed you, Sofia, but she was really impressive!’ She hit the ground running. She had probably like, 35 or 40 pages to do, and to step into her sister’s shoes on a show like this, never having done a soap before, where you only get one take — she just killed it! She had so much material, and the first scene we had together, they had to stop us, like, three times because of some technical difficulties. Sometimes, that can really get into your head, but I don’t think she messed up or missed a line or anything! If she was uncomfortable, she certainly didn’t show it. Like Sofia, she is beautiful and very sweet and personable, in addition to being talented. What can I say? They make some great daughters in the Mattsson family!”

Photo credit: ABC

Joshua Morrow concedes that imitating accents is just not his forte, which came into play when Nick was posing as a Swedish masseur for a scene. “I tried to sound Swedish, but it ended up being this weird hybrid of a leprechaun meets a Spanish fellow,” Morrow groans. “I just hated that whole scene because I sounded so foolish. I was telling Jason Thompson [Billy] how hard it was because I was looking for some support, so I asked him, ‘Do you think you can do a Swedish accent?’ and the dude broke one out right on the spot and made me feel even worse. I’m a redneck from Oklahoma and I can barely speak serviceable English. I’m not a self-conscious human but I definitely felt ridiculous because I couldn’t sound like a Swedish guy. We even have a Swedish cameraman, who was feeding my lines to me so I could mimic him and I still couldn’t do it! It was just a very frustrating day.”

Photo credit: CBS

Filed Under: , , ,
Comments