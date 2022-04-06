1 of 2

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN) is back in prime-time on the series THE THING ABOUT PAM, based on the true crime story, and did some background work to play his new character. “Joel [Schwartz, the defense attorney he portrays] and I became pretty good friends throughout this process,” Duhamel explains. “He has defended the worst of the worst, and I think came into this expecting the same as what he has done in the past, which is defending a guilty man, and he quickly finds out that [his client] Russell didn’t do this. And so, for me, it was really fun to pick Joel’s brain about how emotionally he evolved throughout the process. He’s coming into this sort of going through the motions, realizes that Russ was innocent and becomes, like, a dog with a bone by the end of this thing. [He] really, really, really took it personally and wanted to see justice ... There was frustration but at the same time, he was a really cool dude; never really lost his temper, except for a few times. Me, as Josh, I would have lost it several times, but Joel didn’t and I talked to him, often, about how he handled that. He was a really valuable resource for me throughout this whole process, and turns out to be a really great dude.”