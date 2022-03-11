2 of 2

Last year, Cait Fairbanks (Tessa, Y&R) landed a guest-starring role on the sitcom, THE GOLDBERGS, playing an Australian student. “I was so happy that I could speak with a passable Aussie accent,” recounts the actress. “It turned out that I was better at it than I thought because when I came onto set, I saw the producer I met at the audition, who’s from Australia and I was like, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ He looked at me and said, ‘Oh, my God, I thought you were actually Australian. I was so excited about talking with someone from my country.’ I felt kind of bad and said, ‘Oh, no. I’m so sorry!’ After that, he became a little more picky about how I talked. He especially took exception on how I pronounced the F word. He would say, ‘No, that’s not how it sounds,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I’m sorry but I couldn’t find any You Tube videos of Australians saying that word.’ It was funny that he was getting picky on how I was saying something that would have to be bleeped out anyway.” Still, Fairbanks enjoyed her time on the set of the sitcom. “My character’s name was Paula Hogan, which was spoofing Paul Hogan of Crocodile Dundee,” she explains. “I was there for a few days and had a lot of fun. They actually had snacks there, which I thought was crazy because I forgot how craft services is really a thing.”

