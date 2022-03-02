2 of 2

Y&R newcomer Robert Newman (Ashland) is pleased to see some familiar faces at the CBS studio, including two actors he worked with as GUIDING LIGHT’s Josh. “One of the first faces I ran into was Jordi [Vilasuso, Rey], who was on GUIDING LIGHT [as Tony], like, 20 years ago. And then I just ran into Lawrence Saint-Victor [ex-Remy, GL; Carter, B&B]; he turned the corner and I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ It took me a second [to recognize him] with the mask, and he kind of looked at me for a second and I said, ‘Lawrence, is that you?’ We had a terrific hug and just smiled and talked and loved each other for a minute, and same with Jordi. I said to Jordi, ‘God, you were a child when we last saw each other!’ And he’s a full-grown man now! He’s lovely.” He also shares a connection from another show with his Genoa City mother-in-law, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki). “Her daughter Elizabeth plays my daughter on [the web series] VENICE. We were sitting across from each other doing a scene and I said, ‘How’s Elizabeth?’ and she was like, ‘Wait, what? Why are you asking me about Elizabeth?’ I said, ‘Elizabeth plays my daughter!’ And she was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s right, I forgot!’ ”

Photo credit: JPI