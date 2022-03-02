Genie Francis

Genie Francis (Laura) has had many poignant crying scenes on GH, most recently when her character broke down in sobs when Kevin inquired about how she was doing in the wake of former husband Luke’s death. Shares the actress, “I think one of the biggest secrets to that is the script did not say, ‘She bursts into tears here.’ And sometimes when it does say that, I take out my big black marker and put a line through it, because it just gets in the way. I knew reading that scene that Kevin somehow gently prompts her to get in touch with herself, and I knew it would happen, and when it happens it should be a surprise. When they give you little pinpoints going, ‘Right here!’, that often is not helpful.” She says she doesn’t put pressure on herself to cry at a particular moment. “I trust myself and I don’t preplan my result, and I don’t decide, ‘Then I’m going to break down sobbing.’ I just know that I’m going to listen and I’m going to react to what I heard, and that’s it.”

Y&R newcomer Robert Newman (Ashland) is pleased to see some familiar faces at the CBS studio, including two actors he worked with as GUIDING LIGHT’s Josh. “One of the first faces I ran into was Jordi [Vilasuso, Rey], who was on GUIDING LIGHT [as Tony], like, 20 years ago. And then I just ran into Lawrence Saint-Victor [ex-Remy, GL; Carter, B&B]; he turned the corner and I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ It took me a second [to recognize him] with the mask, and he kind of looked at me for a second and I said, ‘Lawrence, is that you?’ We had a terrific hug and just smiled and talked and loved each other for a minute, and same with Jordi. I said to Jordi, ‘God, you were a child when we last saw each other!’ And he’s a full-grown man now! He’s lovely.” He also shares a connection from another show with his Genoa City mother-in-law, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki). “Her daughter Elizabeth plays my daughter on [the web series] VENICE. We were sitting across from each other doing a scene and I said, ‘How’s Elizabeth?’ and she was like, ‘Wait, what? Why are you asking me about Elizabeth?’ I said, ‘Elizabeth plays my daughter!’ And she was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s right, I forgot!’ ”

