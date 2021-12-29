Watros

Credit: ABC

TALES FROM THE DARK SIDE Lindsay Arnold (Allie) is having a great time being a part of DAYS’s possession tale, and was well aware that the drama was part of her on-screen family legacy. “I did know that it took place years ago,” she begins. “We had talked about it on set before, and on set there are photos. When I first started, and I was looking up scenes to just familiarize myself with Allie’s family members, I did watch Marlena’s iconic exorcism, so I knew that it happened and I knew the storyline. I thought it was cool when I heard they were bringing it back because I feel like that’s a story that everyone knows.” But that doesn’t mean playing out the scenes hasn’t given her pause. “I’m definitely a superstitious person myself so there’s been moments on set where I’m like, ‘Does anyone have a crystal, or something to cleanse me really quick while we’re talking about this negative energy?’ And it’s L.A., so everyone does have a crystal on them, which is pretty funny,” she muses. “It’s been fun in that sense, too, like, ‘Oh, this is feeling a little dangerous.’ It’s just something that I haven’t done and it’s really new for me so it’s been really, really fun.”

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) is delighted that her character’s friendship with Maura West’s Ava has been flourishing. “I absolutely love working with Maura,” she raves. “At least on my part, I have a really intense sort of love for her and when I watched the show and I saw her character, I was like, ‘You know what? I think she needs a friend!’ So I was so glad that they brought us together. We’ll do stuff, like little stuff — like we sat and drank tea in a scene and I said, ‘You know, we’ve probably done this a bunch of times. Wouldn’t I just order you your tea, like, know how you take your tea?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah!’ So, we think of little things that the audience might not catch, but it deepens it for us, and our back-and-forth and the easiness of being together is something that I can’t explain. Sometimes you just act with something and there’s just an easy quality. It’s like if you ever meet someone and you just like them right off the bat, and there’s no real explanation or reason, that’s how I feel about our scenes. It’s just easy and I feel very lucky that I get the chance to have scenes with her.”

