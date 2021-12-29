TALES FROM THE DARK SIDE
Lindsay Arnold (Allie) is having a great time being a part of DAYS’s possession tale, and was well aware that the drama was part of her on-screen family legacy. “I did know that it took place years ago,” she begins. “We had talked about it on set before, and on set there are photos. When I first started, and I was looking up scenes to just familiarize myself with Allie’s family members, I did watch Marlena’s iconic exorcism, so I knew that it happened and I knew the storyline. I thought it was cool when I heard they were bringing it back because I feel like that’s a story that everyone knows.” But that doesn’t mean playing out the scenes hasn’t given her pause. “I’m definitely a superstitious person myself so there’s been moments on set where I’m like, ‘Does anyone have a crystal, or something to cleanse me really quick while we’re talking about this negative energy?’ And it’s L.A., so everyone does have a crystal on them, which is pretty funny,” she muses. “It’s been fun in that sense, too, like, ‘Oh, this is feeling a little dangerous.’ It’s just something that I haven’t done and it’s really new for me so it’s been really, really fun.”
Photo credit: NBC