Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) is delighted that her character’s friendship with Maura West’s Ava has been flourishing. “I absolutely love working with Maura,” she raves. “At least on my part, I have a really intense sort of love for her and when I watched the show and I saw her character, I was like, ‘You know what? I think she needs a friend!’ So I was so glad that they brought us together. We’ll do stuff, like little stuff — like we sat and drank tea in a scene and I said, ‘You know, we’ve probably done this a bunch of times. Wouldn’t I just order you your tea, like, know how you take your tea?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah!’ So, we think of little things that the audience might not catch, but it deepens it for us, and our back-and-forth and the easiness of being together is something that I can’t explain. Sometimes you just act with something and there’s just an easy quality. It’s like if you ever meet someone and you just like them right off the bat, and there’s no real explanation or reason, that’s how I feel about our scenes. It’s just easy and I feel very lucky that I get the chance to have scenes with her.”

Photo credit: ABC