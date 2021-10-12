2 of 2

Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily, GH) raves about her new role on the new FX on Hulu streaming series, Y: THE LAST MAN. “I’ve never done anything like this in my entire career,” she enthuses. “It was some of the most provocative, exciting, phenomenal work that I have ever had the pleasure of doing.” Tamblyn plays Kimberly, the U.S. President’s daughter, trying to find her way in a post-apocalyptic world. “I chose not to read the comic book [the series is based on],” she states. “I wanted to be able to explore ... and see what could be gleaned and created from not having the source material. My husband [David Cross] is a massive fan of the comic book, so he was very excited when he found out I was doing this show. Kimberly is a conservative. She cares deeply about family values, and her entire identity is carried through her husband, her three sons, her father, and given the circumstances of the show, all of those people die in the pilot. Something happens to her, and within her, and her quest for power, which she’s never had because it’s always been adjacent to the power that the men around her have had. I think her desire and her quest for having some kind of power for her own life is really what propels her ... I truly, without hyperbole, cannot wait for you to see where this character goes.”

Photo credit: Media Punch/Shutterstock