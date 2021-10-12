Bellow

Bellow

Credit: ABC

Tajh Bellow (TJ) is thrilled to have Sean Blakemore back in the GH cast as Shawn. “I. Love. Sean. Blakemore!” Bellow declares. “He is such an awesome, awesome man. Literally, since the first encounter with Sean, I was like, ‘Wow, he is just so kind and giving.’ He genuinely wants people to have a better life, and as soon as I met him, we had our scenes, knocked them out, and then we just chatted about life and he told me about his experiences, how he was raised and the way he was taught to see things, and then we’d switch to talking about mentorship, and the light he could shed onto me about my career. Ever since then, every time I see Sean, there’s always a big hug, we always laugh a million times, and we always have a real conversation before we walk out of the GENERAL HOSPITAL studio. Sean is a once-in-a-lifetime human being. He’s a great person.” Bellow also appreciates the insight into TJ he gets via TJ’s interactions with his birth father. “The cool thing about it is that it helps me understand TJ; when he had the relationship with Sean in the past, he didn’t know that Sean was his father. Now, we’re seeing TJ having a new kind of relationship with who he now knows is his biological father, and it’s been really great to play.”

Photo credit: ABC

Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily, GH) raves about her new role on the new FX on Hulu streaming series, Y: THE LAST MAN. “I’ve never done anything like this in my entire career,” she enthuses. “It was some of the most provocative, exciting, phenomenal work that I have ever had the pleasure of doing.” Tamblyn plays Kimberly, the U.S. President’s daughter, trying to find her way in a post-apocalyptic world. “I chose not to read the comic book [the series is based on],” she states. “I wanted to be able to explore ... and see what could be gleaned and created from not having the source material. My husband [David Cross] is a massive fan of the comic book, so he was very excited when he found out I was doing this show. Kimberly is a conservative. She cares deeply about family values, and her entire identity is carried through her husband, her three sons, her father, and given the circumstances of the show, all of those people die in the pilot. Something happens to her, and within her, and her quest for power, which she’s never had because it’s always been adjacent to the power that the men around her have had. I think her desire and her quest for having some kind of power for her own life is really what propels her ... I truly, without hyperbole, cannot wait for you to see where this character goes.”

Photo credit: Media Punch/Shutterstock

