Lindsay Arnold (Allie, DAYS) was thrilled to learn the show was casting Allie’s twin brother, Johnny. “Carson [Boatman, Johnny] and I first met during our first scenes and I was taken aback by how similar we look,” she muses. “It’s so funny because people were saying that on screen, we look so similar, so I think Casting killed it, looks-wise. We could totally be fraternal twins. Also, he’s the best. We had great chemistry from the get-go. We’ve gotten really close over the past few months of him being there, so I absolutely love him.” She also likes having a sibling for Allie. “I love exploring those relationships,” she shares. “We’ll pick at each other in a fun way that you do with a sibling, especially a twin who you kind of went through every single part of life with because you’re the same age, you’re in the same space all the time. They know how to press each other’s buttons more than anyone else in the world. That’s not a relationship Allie had with Will. Will is very much an older brother she looked up to and the dynamic was always very sweet and fun, whereas with Johnny, they’re the same age and they’re constantly going back and forth with their little power dynamic.”

Photo credit: JPI