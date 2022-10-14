More October surprises from shows of yesteryear

In 1995, LOVING revealed the identity of Corinth’s serial killer: Gwyneth Alden (Christine Tudor).
In 1997, Téa (Florencia Lozano, with Roger Howarth as Todd) was rushed to the hospital after Blair pushed her through a window.
As part of an elaborate revenge scheme against his birth mother, Reva, for giving him up, GUIDING LIGHT’s Jonathan (Tom Pelphrey) seduced virginal Tammy (Stephanie Gatschet), Reva’s niece, in 2004.
ALL MY CHILDREN’s Pine Valley was stuck by a tornado in 2008; Zach (Thorsten Kaye) discovered Bianca (Eden Riegel) in the rubble and had to deliver her baby, Gabrielle, who he had secretly sired via a sperm donation.
In 2009, AS THE WORLD TURNS’s Katie (Terri Conn) arrived in Brad’s (Austin Peck) hospital room with their newborn son, only to discover that he had passed away.