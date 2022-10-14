More October surprises from shows of yesteryear

In 1995, LOVING revealed the identity of Corinth’s serial killer: Gwyneth Alden (Christine Tudor). Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, Téa (Florencia Lozano, with Roger Howarth as Todd) was rushed to the hospital after Blair pushed her through a window. Photo credit: ABC

As part of an elaborate revenge scheme against his birth mother, Reva, for giving him up, GUIDING LIGHT’s Jonathan (Tom Pelphrey) seduced virginal Tammy (Stephanie Gatschet), Reva’s niece, in 2004. Photo credit: PGP

ALL MY CHILDREN’s Pine Valley was stuck by a tornado in 2008; Zach (Thorsten Kaye) discovered Bianca (Eden Riegel) in the rubble and had to deliver her baby, Gabrielle, who he had secretly sired via a sperm donation. Photo credit: ABC