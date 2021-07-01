1 of 5

Romancing The Thorne, 2006-07 When Donna returned to L.A., she sought revenge against Stephanie for years of Logan abuse, and set her eyes on Thorne. Coming in, what did you think of that angle? “I loved it! Donna went into that relationship for one reason, to drive Stephanie crazy, which it did. That was my first big storyline on the show.” Things quickly got hot and heavy. How was working with Winsor Harmon (ex- Thorne)? “We had so much fun. That scene where she was ‘staking her claim’ by writing all over him was great. Trying to keep a serious and seductive face was probably the most difficult thing ever because it was hot-ish but it was also humorous. He was a good sport about it.” Donna schemed to marry Thorne but then developed real feelings for him. Did you feel for Donna? “I did. At first, Donna had bad intentions but then I feel like Thorne was such a lovable, charismatic character that it was hard for Donna not to fall in love with him. At first, it was not love — it was lust. But the way the writers wrote that arc was touching.” When they broke up at the altar, Donna was crushed. How was it to play all those emotions? “There was so much going on. It was a crazy day. Donna really did take him into her heart but it wasn’t only the fact that she was losing Thorne that hurt. It was exciting to play the other side.” Which was? “That it was that Donna’s sister who betrayed her. Katie, the little sister who she loved and supported and practically helped raise, stabbed her in the back [by exposing Donna’s intentions]. That was really painful. Heather [Tom, Katie] and I loved playing that angle because it gave so much more insight into their own sisterly relationship.”

Photo credit: JPI