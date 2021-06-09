GH Stars Offer Their Best Health And Fitness Tips

“I use the MyFitnessPal app and log my food, not to count my calories so much as to recognize the impact of foods I eat to see how high they are in sugar, sodium, bad fat, etc. This is a way I also coach my Champions [his personal training clients] on how to make smart food choices.” • “I love boxing as my No. 1 [fitness] tool. I love boxing [because] as a fitness expert of over 40 years, it’s a great way to, for lack of better words, trick people into getting in shape because it’s a great way to get out aggression. Everybody likes to hit something and it’s resistance training, cardio and endurance all mixed into one — and most importantly, it’s fun!” • “Setting goals is huge. I like to set 27-day goals.”

“I try to hit my body weight in protein in grams, and it’s my least favorite to eat so I’ll try to get the majority out of the way and done early. Whey protein, package of deli meat, chicken breast, lean ground beef, Greek nonfat yogurt, beef jerky — these are my go-tos, and I find if I can hit that, the rest is easier and I’m not hungry.” • “I’m a believer in calorie counting and macros. There are a couple of great apps that help you with this. I try to get 40 percent protein, 40 percent carbs, 20 percent fat. Hitting these targets helps keep me in check and I focus on the game of targets more than what I want to eat, and usually don’t do too extreme of a calorie cut. It’s all about doing what I can do consistently, not a sprint.” • “I like weights and cardio. I find it’s just the easiest to get in and out of a gym. I love activities — surfing, boxing, etc. — but find I can lose track of time and end up losing three hours. Weights and cardio in a gym, an hour max, with good music!” Photo credit: ABC

“Aerobically, to stay healthy and keep the weight off and feel good about myself and keep some blood in my cheeks, I try to exercise every other day, at least 30 or 60 minutes of aerobics. I’ve got to play tennis or I’ve got to swim or jog. I hadn’t jogged in a long time, but when quarantine happened, the pool I went to closed and I couldn’t go swimming. I have to swim in a group; if I swim by myself, I only swim for like, 15 minutes. So, when I swim, there’s a coach telling me how many laps and this and that. I would just say, if you can’t do it every day, don’t feel bad. It’s okay! You don’t need to exercise every single day, and you often get injured if you do. Take a day off, take a rest day, and then go right back into it. I don’t get mad at myself for not doing something every day.” • “My wife cooks very healthy — not a lot of extra carbohydrates, a lot of vegetables and pure proteins. But I also take a lot of multivitamins. My mother was a vitamin distributor when I was a kid, so since high school, I’ve taken a handful of vitamins. I would say, take a nice multivitamin so you’re not taking a whole handful. I take C, I take B, I have a D, I do an E and I do fish oil for Omega-3s. I think it helps. I’m hang- ing in there, health-wise [laughs]!” • “Walking is such a great form of exercise. Walking for 30 minutes, or adding an extra 15 or 20 minutes to your dog’s walk, is a great way to get started if you’re out of the habit of exercising. Someone said to me, ‘Walking is never a waste of time.’ If you park four blocks away, don’t get mad at yourself when you find a spot right next to where you wanted to go! That’s just an extra walk!” Photo credit: ABC