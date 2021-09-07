Delon de Metz (Zende)

Destinations: The islands of Mykonos and Santorini, Greece

Why There? “I really wanted to go somewhere to party a little bit. I wanted to dance. I wanted to be on the beach.”

Travel Companions: “My friend Alex and his good friend Trevor. He was getting married and so I basically tagged along. It was a great time.”

If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “It was the best break from Covid you could ever hope for, and the problems of the world just fade d away.”