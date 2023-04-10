Defunct Soaps: Heaven Help Us

ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Viki (Erika Slezak) encountered late love Joe (Lee Patterson) on her heavenly adventure in 1987. Photo credit: ABC

Mason (Lane Davies) had a face-to-face with the man upstairs — played by then-NBC Daytime chief Brian Frons — in 1989 on SANTA BARBARA. Photo credit: New World Television

ALL MY CHILDREN’s Jenny (Kim Delaney) enjoyed a reunion with brother Tad (Michael E. Knight) when he hovered between life and death in 1994. Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, “holy matrimony” took on new meaning when the late Ryan (Paul Michael Valley) wed Vicky (Jensen Buchanan) on ANOTHER WORLD.