Defunct Soaps: Heaven Help Us

Credit: ABC

Trips to the afterlife

ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Viki (Erika Slezak) encountered late love Joe (Lee Patterson) on her heavenly adventure in 1987.

Photo credit: ABC

Mason (Lane Davies) had a face-to-face with the man upstairs — played by then-NBC Daytime chief Brian Frons — in 1989 on SANTA BARBARA.

Photo credit: New World Television

ALL MY CHILDREN’s Jenny (Kim Delaney) enjoyed a reunion with brother Tad (Michael E. Knight) when he hovered between life and death in 1994.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, “holy matrimony” took on new meaning when the late Ryan (Paul Michael Valley) wed Vicky (Jensen Buchanan) on ANOTHER WORLD.
PORT CHARLES’s Rafe (Brian Gaskill, r.) got assistance in acclimating to the afterlife from Ed (Jed Allan) in 2002.

Photo credit: ABC

