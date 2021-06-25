Daytime Emmy Spotlight: Outstanding Younger Performer Nominee Interviews

How did you find out you were nominated? “I was texting my TV mom, Briana [Henry], to say, ‘Yay, you’re nominated!’ and at the exact same time, I saw those three dots that she was texting me, and she said, ‘Yo, you’re nominated!’ We called each other in the middle of just pure laughter because we thought it was so hilarious. Oh, man, what a great moment. Then I immediately FaceTimed Katelyn [MacMullen] and it was just joy and laughing on two screens. Not many words were said — just elated energy!” What does it mean to you to be Emmy-nominated? “I have been an actor for 14 years, starting when I was 12. To put it into words is difficult, but what it means to me is that perseverance is true, and hard work and caring still matters. It means so much to me and I’m still trying to process it. It feels better than I can even describe.” How did your family react? “They went crazy! It was nonstop phone calls, a plethora of text messages. My mom was so happy, she was running around, jumping up and down. It’s a win for me and her both. It’s a family win, a huge family win.” Any friendly competition between you and your co-stars in the category, Katelyn and Sydney Mikayla (Trina)? “We’re just excited for each other, really. We’re rooting for each other! So far, it’s sweet and supportive, but I might start something. Stay tuned [laughs].” Will you be nervous on Emmy night? “Oh, absolutely. Being nominated is everything to me and the majority of my joy stays there, but nerves definitely accompany that.”

How did you react to the nomination? “I was over the moon. I was overwhelmed. There was a lot of screaming with my team. My dog was barking, celebrating with us. It was just a lot of joy and excitement.” What did you submit? “First and foremost, the star of my reel was the scene that I had with Olivia Rose Keegan [ex-Claire] when Ciara confronts her and accuses her of setting the bomb at the wedding. I think that was definitely my strongest work of the year. I also put in the stuff that I had during the execution scenes, where Ciara brought Ben back to life and I added some lighthearted moments with Galen [Gering], just because I feel he and I have a nice camaraderie and we have fun in these scenes. I wanted to add that in there as well just to show some range.” How are you going to spend Emmy night? “I’m just going to gather with a couple of my close friends and celebrate with them. We’re going to put the awards ceremony on, dress up and make a night out of it.” You’ve been nominated before. Does it ever get old? “It doesn’t get old but I will say, this time it’s different. Last time, it was a little more magical because I was nominated with my best friend [Keegan], so we got to share the experience and be proud of each other in addition to being proud of ourselves, so that was a nice added bonus for the first time. In terms of the second time, it’s such an honor and a privilege to be in this position to be nominated for such a prestigious award, so it’s just as exciting as it was the first time.” Photo credit: NBC

How did you get the good news? “I’m working on a show right now [CHUCKY], and the news came in while I was on set. An announcement was made over the Intercom, and there were lots of congratulations and cheering and elbow bumps — the equivalent of hugs during Covid. And Hair and Makeup decorated my entire trailer. I feel so lucky!” What does it mean to you to have been twice nominated at such a young age? “I feel so lucky to be on a show that lets actors my age tackle such important issues. You can’t get a nomination without great material and Y&R gave my character such a great storyline this year. [My] storyline involved bullying and peer pressure, an issue I have lived through and feel close to. It’s so nice to be recognized as an actor, but even nicer to feel like you’re getting through to teenagers and parents about an important subject.” How do you think you will spend Emmy night? “I’m hoping to spend Emmy night with my cast and crew here in Toronto. Everyone has been so supportive and I can’t wait to share the night with them along with my actual family. And hopefully a Zoom with my Y&R fam that night, as well! I already have my Emmy dress picked out! All dressed up to sit on my couch!” Who would you be sure to thank if you won? “I would definitely want to thank the fans who have kept Y&R alive for so many years. Everywhere I go, anywhere I travel, there is always a loyal fan recognizing Faith and letting me know how much the show has meant to them. It’s an understatement to say that I feel so fortunate to be a part of this iconic family.” Where would you keep the Emmy? “On my bedside table so I could see it every night before I go to sleep and first thing when I wake up. I can’t even imagine!” Photo credit: CHRISTOPHER SHINTANI

How did you learn you were nominated? “I was in the kitchen with my boyfriend making iced tea and my mom, who’s in town, was staring at her phone with a weird expression. I was like, ‘What are you looking at?’ She said, ‘You’re nominated!’ I said, ‘What?!’ And she said, ‘Wait, let me double-check. Okay, yes, you’re nominated!’ Then there was lots of hugging, and so many people from the show reached out with congratulations — pretty much everyone I work with! I got a ton of love from the cast and crew, it was really cool.” What does it mean to you? “It honestly means the world. The storyline [of Willow finding out that her baby was dead] was a huge team effort. So much had to happen for those scenes to come together — sitting with Laura Wright [Carly] in her room for hours, going over the script; Josh [Swickard, Chase] and I trying to figure it out and supporting each other through material that we knew, ‘Wow, we’re going to have to work really hard on this.’ I was not expecting it at all, and to see my name on the list with so many people that I admire and respect after that year of storyline just means so much to me.” How do you feel about another virtual ceremony? “I think this year will feel a little closer to what a traditional ceremony will feel like, which is exciting. Of course, there’s a part of me that is like, ‘Dang, a big ceremony would be so fun!’ But I’m just happy that we get to celebrate.” What do you think it would feel like to hear your name called? “Gosh, I don’t know! I would be shocked. That’s like, dream-worthy stuff right there! It would be like, the mirror rehearsal [of accepting an award] becomes real!” Photo credit: ABC