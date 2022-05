Vanessa Williams was born on May 12 in Brooklyn, NY. Photo credit: JPI

Her first commercial was for Bubble Yum gum and actor Ralph Macchio was her co-star. Photo credit: JPI

While attending Marymount Manhattan College, she booked THE COSBY SHOW. Photo credit: JPI

The actress was a series regular on the first season of MELROSE PLACE, where she played Rhonda Blair. Photo credit: Shutterstock