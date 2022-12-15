Thaao Penghlis was born on December 15 and hails from Sydney, Australia.
The actor has high praise for his co-star Leann Hunley (Anna), telling Digest, “Leann trusts me and I trust her. The element with Leann more than anything is the fun, and she’s such a sincere human.”
Penghlis moved to New York City after high school and began studying with acting coach Milton Katselas.
The actor’s first soap role was as GH’s Victor Cassadine in 1981.
Penghlis is a published author; his book Places: The Journey of My Days, My Lives, was released in 2014 and Seducing Celebrities One Meal at a Time was released in 2015. Both are available at amazon.com.