Thaao Penghlis was born on December 15 and hails from Sydney, Australia. Photo credit: NBC

The actor has high praise for his co-star Leann Hunley (Anna), telling Digest, “Leann trusts me and I trust her. The element with Leann more than anything is the fun, and she’s such a sincere human.” Photo credit: JPI

Penghlis moved to New York City after high school and began studying with acting coach Milton Katselas. Photo credit: NBC

The actor’s first soap role was as GH’s Victor Cassadine in 1981. Photo credit: ABC