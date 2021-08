Scarlett Fernandez was born on August 3 in CA. Photo credit: ABC

She made her daytime debut on GH on October 13, 2016. Photo credit: JPI

Fernandez has appeared on JANE THE VIRGIN, SHAMELESS, AMERICAN HORROR STORY and AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE. Photo credit: Instagram

When she is not acting, Fernandez enjoys doing gymnastics and playing volleyball. Photo credit: Instagram