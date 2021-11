Robert Scott Wilson was born on November 9 in Grafton, MA. Photo credit: JPI

The actor made his daytime debut as Pete Cortlandt on the reboot of ALL MY CHILDREN. Photo credit: NBC

Wilson made game show history when he became the first male model on THE PRICE IS RIGHT in October 2012. Photo credit: CBS

His first job was at a Boston supermarket chain named Shaw’s, when he was 14. Photo credit: NBC