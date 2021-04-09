Lamon Archey



Lamon Archey was born on April 9 and hails from San Mateo, CA.

Eli was not the actor’s first role on the show. “My first gig was on DAYS. I played a cop in a scene with Kristian Alfonso [Hope]. About a year after that, I played a young dad on the show,” the actor said in an interview with Digest.

Archey starred as Mason Wilder on Y&R from 2012-14.

Lamon has multiple tattoos, one of them being the word nine. “My birthday is April 9. My middle son’s birthday is July 9. My daughter’s birthday is May 29, and my oldest son’s birthday is in the ninth month,” he explained.

Archey recurs on CW’s ALL AMERICAN as D’Angelo Carter.

