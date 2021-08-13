Kathleen Gati was born on August 13 in Montreal, Canada.
Gati was raised in Victoria, BC, and carries Canadian, U.S. and European passports. She is fluent in five languages (including Russian) and can speak "some" German, as well.
In 1989, the actress landed a short-term role on ALL MY CHILDREN playing Taffy Winslow.
Gati was originally supposed to appear in only two episodes of GH in 2012 as the head of the clinic where Robin was being held hostage. "You don’t expect more than what you’re offered. This was really a lovely surprise, and it continues to be,” she told Digest.
The actress married Michael Browers on April 8, 2012.