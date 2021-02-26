Greg Rikaart was born on February 26 in Brooklyn, NY.
The actor spent a semester in college interning for a congressman on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.
He received the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign in 2014 for his activism with LGBTQ civil rights.
During a summer camp production of Little Shop of Horrors, 11-year- old Rikaart forgot the words to a song and cursed into the microphone.
Rikaart married television writer Robert Sudduth on May 13, 2015. They have a son, Montgomery, born on June 12, 2016.