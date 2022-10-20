Conner Floyd was born on October 20 in Arlington, TX. Photo credit: JPI

The actor played football at the University of Tulsa.

Floyd stars in the film Nowhere Alaska. “The premise of the movie was that we were wandering through Alaska trying to find someone who was lost, so we were trekking through bear territory, climbing mountains and walking through rivers,” the actor recounted to Photo credit: JPI

Conner enjoys working with Melissa Ordway (Abby), telling Digest, “She’s absolutely great and has been showing me the ropes from day one. Whenever I’m on set with her, we have a lot of fun. She’s cracking little jokes and making me laugh, even though I’m supposed to be depressed.” Photo credit: JPI