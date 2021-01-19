Briana

Happy Birthday!

Birthday Spotlight: Briana Nicole Henry

Credit: ABC

Birthday Spotlight: Briana Nicole Henry
Briana Nicole Henry was born on January 19 in Broward County, FL.

Photo credit: ABC

The actress attended the University of Southern California and earned her BFA in theater. “I absolutely loved USC. It was an amazing experience,” Henry told Digest.

Photo credit: ABC

Briana knew Josh Swickard (Chase) before joining the GH cast because they worked together as instructors at SoulCycle instructors.

Photo credit: ABC

Henry’s father is a retired cop who helped her prepare to play an officer on GH.

Photo credit: ABC

The actress married Kris Bowers on June 6, 2020. A jazz pianist and composer for TV and film, his credits include the Oscar-winning film Green Book and Netflix’s BRIDGERTON.

Photo credit: Meg Smith

