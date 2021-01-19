Birthday Spotlight: Briana Nicole Henry

Briana Nicole Henry was born on January 19 in Broward County, FL.
The actress attended the University of Southern California and earned her BFA in theater. “I absolutely loved USC. It was an amazing experience,” Henry told Digest.
Briana knew Josh Swickard (Chase) before joining the GH cast because they worked together as instructors at SoulCycle instructors.
Henry’s father is a retired cop who helped her prepare to play an officer on GH.
The actress married Kris Bowers on June 6, 2020. A jazz pianist and composer for TV and film, his credits include the Oscar-winning film Green Book and Netflix’s BRIDGERTON.