Birthday Spotlight: Briana Nicole Henry

Briana Nicole Henry was born on January 19 in Broward County, FL. Photo credit: ABC

The actress attended the University of Southern California and earned her BFA in theater. “I absolutely loved USC. It was an amazing experience,” Henry told Digest. Photo credit: ABC

Briana knew Josh Swickard (Chase) before joining the GH cast because they worked together as instructors at SoulCycle instructors. Photo credit: ABC

Henry’s father is a retired cop who helped her prepare to play an officer on GH. Photo credit: ABC