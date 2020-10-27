Birthday Spotlight: Briana Lane (Brook Lynn, GH)

Briana Lane

Briana Lane

Briana Lane was born on October 25 in Los Angeles, CA.



Brook Lynn is not Lane’s only daytime credit. ““My first job ever, actually, was as Hope’s body double on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. I was, like, 19, and ever since then, it’s just been this dream to be on a soap,” she recounted to Digest earlier this year.
The actress has appeared on BABY DADDY, YOUNG & HUNGRY, SWITCHED AT BIRTH and THE NEW NORMAL.



Lane and bandmate Kate Miner make up the indie group Winslow.



Briana attended UCLA, also the alma mater of GH dad Wally Kurth (Ned).



