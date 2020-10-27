Birthday Spotlight: Briana Lane (Brook Lynn, GH)

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/ShutterstockView gallery 5
1 of 5
Briana Lane was born on October 25 in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
2 of 5
Brook Lynn is not Lane’s only daytime credit. ““My first job ever, actually, was as Hope’s body double on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. I was, like, 19, and ever since then, it’s just been this dream to be on a soap,” she recounted to Digest earlier this year.
3 of 5
The actress has appeared on BABY DADDY, YOUNG & HUNGRY, SWITCHED AT BIRTH and THE NEW NORMAL.
Photo credit: Photo by Don'T Borrow Trouble/Abc Family/Kobal/Shutterstock
4 of 5
Lane and bandmate Kate Miner make up the indie group Winslow.
Photo credit: Instagram/thebandwinslow
5 of 5
Briana attended UCLA, also the alma mater of GH dad Wally Kurth (Ned).
Photo credit: Twitter
Briana Lane was born on October 25 in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Brook Lynn is not Lane’s only daytime credit. ““My first job ever, actually, was as Hope’s body double on DAYS OF OUR LIVES. I was, like, 19, and ever since then, it’s just been this dream to be on a soap,” she recounted to Digest earlier this year.
The actress has appeared on BABY DADDY, YOUNG & HUNGRY, SWITCHED AT BIRTH and THE NEW NORMAL.
Photo credit: Photo by Don'T Borrow Trouble/Abc Family/Kobal/Shutterstock
Lane and bandmate Kate Miner make up the indie group Winslow.
Photo credit: Instagram/thebandwinslow
Briana attended UCLA, also the alma mater of GH dad Wally Kurth (Ned).