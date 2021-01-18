A Look Back At B&B's Most Memorable Friendships

Sally (Darlene Conley ) relied on her loyal tailor, Saul (Michael Fox), for sage advice and friendship.
Photo credit: Kenneth Bank
Pals Rick (Justin Torkildsen, r. ) and C.J. (Mick Cain) came to blows a few times, like at C.J.’s interrupted wedding to Amber in 2000, but always buried the hatchet.
Bill (Don Diamont, r.) asked partner-in-crime Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to be his best man in 2009.
Stephanie (Susan Flannery, l.) befriended homeless Dayzee (Kristolyn Lloyd) after meeting her on Skid Row in 2010.
Hope (then-Kim Matula, near l.) found an ally in Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) in 2013.
Legal eagle Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor, l.) became Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) trusted confidant in 2014.
After her transgender secret was exposed in 2015, Maya (Karla Mosley) called upon her trans pal, Nick (Scott Turner Schofield), for counsel.
Nicole’s (Reign Edwards, r.) high school best friend, Sasha (Felisha Cooper), moved to L.A. and in 2016, Nic learned that they were half sisters!
Quinn (Rena Sofer, near l.) reunited with her BFF when Shauna (Denise Richards) relocated from their old Las Vegas stomping grounds in 2019.