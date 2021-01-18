A Look Back At B&B's Most Memorable Friendships

Sally (Darlene Conley ) relied on her loyal tailor, Saul (Michael Fox), for sage advice and friendship. Photo credit: Kenneth Bank

Pals Rick (Justin Torkildsen, r. ) and C.J. (Mick Cain) came to blows a few times, like at C.J.’s interrupted wedding to Amber in 2000, but always buried the hatchet. Photo credit: JPI

Bill (Don Diamont, r.) asked partner-in-crime Justin (Aaron D. Spears) to be his best man in 2009. Photo credit: JPI

Stephanie (Susan Flannery, l.) befriended homeless Dayzee (Kristolyn Lloyd) after meeting her on Skid Row in 2010. Photo credit: JPI

Hope (then-Kim Matula, near l.) found an ally in Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) in 2013. Photo credit: JPI

Legal eagle Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor, l.) became Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) trusted confidant in 2014. Photo credit: JPI

After her transgender secret was exposed in 2015, Maya (Karla Mosley) called upon her trans pal, Nick (Scott Turner Schofield), for counsel. Photo credit: JPI

Nicole’s (Reign Edwards, r.) high school best friend, Sasha (Felisha Cooper), moved to L.A. and in 2016, Nic learned that they were half sisters! Photo credit: JPI