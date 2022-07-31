Y&R Guest Star Nichelle Nichols Dead At 89

Nichelle Nichols, who appeared in a few episodes of Y&R in 2016 as Neil’s estranged mother, Lucinda, has passed away at the age of 89. The actress was best known for her breakout role as Lt. Nyota Uhura on the first STAR TREK series, as well as subsequent movie adaptions. Nichols will be last seen in the series currently in post production titled RENEGADES: OMINARA that is about Nyota’s life before joining Captain Kirk on the Enterprise and stars Y&R alum Loren Lott (ex-Ana) as the younger version of the character.